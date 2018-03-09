<> on March 13, 2009 in San Francisco, California.Photo Credit: Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada recently sent letters to school districts across the state after receiving complaints from students that schools were threatening excessive punishments for any students who participate in next week’s walkouts protesting gun violence.

Many school leaders have embraced this moment in history as an opportunity to teach a valuable lesson in civics and have been working with students to develop heartfelt, creative activities that honor the constitutional rights of students without interfering with the school’s duty to educate and protect students.

But students from rural and urban districts have reported to the Nevada ACLU, that some school administrators have threatened to ban students from participating in school sports, to withhold students’ honor diplomas, or to suspend students who protest gun violence.

The ACLU of Nevada said it takes these allegations seriously and will investigate each incident of excessive punishment reported to its office.

First Amendment case law is clear: students do not shed their right to free speech when they walk into school. And punishing a student more for an absence associated with protest activity than for any other absence is viewpoint discrimination.

ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn writes in the letter:

“We Nevadans know all too well the pain and trauma of a mass shooting, and as students across the country mobilize to force change in the wake of the Parkland, Florida tragedy, the issue of free speech in schools is once again at the forefront of American dialogue.”

She continues:

“Given the possibility of walkout protests at Nevada schools, we find it imperative to remind school administrators of the rights students are entitled to in school and the limits on punishments a school may utilize when a student engages in protest activity.”

Students can learn more about their rights regarding walkouts and political speech in Nevada schools on the ACLU’s website, http://www.aclunv.org.