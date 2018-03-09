Workers board up one of the windows at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on October 6, 2017, where a gunman fired during a mass shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge says police can recoup costs for providing media companies with officer body camera videos and 911 calls about the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti didn’t set any final dollar amounts with his Friday ruling.

He says Las Vegas police can charge 81 cents a page for evidence logs and interview reports stemming from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

That works out to 31 cents a page for copying, and 50 cents a page for staff time.

Police say there are also almost 750 hours of body camera recordings.

The materials are sought by media companies including The Associated Press.

Las Vegas Review-Journal lawyer Margaret McLetchie argues that police can’t charge excessive fees for public records.