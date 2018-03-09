GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Las Vegas mass shooting, LVMPD, mass shooting, Nevada news, Richard Scotti
Workers board up one of the windows at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on October 6, 2017, where a gunman fired during a mass shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge says police can recoup costs for providing media companies with officer body camera videos and 911 calls about the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti didn’t set any final dollar amounts with his Friday ruling.

He says Las Vegas police can charge 81 cents a page for evidence logs and interview reports stemming from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

That works out to 31 cents a page for copying, and 50 cents a page for staff time.

Police say there are also almost 750 hours of body camera recordings.

The materials are sought by media companies including The Associated Press.

Las Vegas Review-Journal lawyer Margaret McLetchie argues that police can’t charge excessive fees for public records.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen