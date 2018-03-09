Clark County Commissioners Chris Giunchigliani (L) and Steve Sisolak speak during the Genting Group's ceremonial groundbreaking for Resorts World Las Vegas on May 5, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both commissioners have announced their intention to run for Nevada's governor office in 2018. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Christina (Chris G.) Giunchigliani will be on a four day, eleven-county “Chris In Your Community” tour beginning Friday and ending Monday night with a campaign field office opening in Reno.

Chris’s fist stop will be at Basin and Range National Monument to highlight the importance of protecting our public lands, which she said are currently under attack from the Trump administration. Throughout the tour, Chris plans to meet with business owners, hold round tables on education, healthcare and economic development. She also plans to tour a renewable energy facility, knock on doors of voters, attend meet and greets at local diners and open the first HQ of her campaign.

“I spent four years driving around Nevada in my motor home as president of my teachers’ union,” said Giunchigliani, who typically likes to be called “Chris” because people can’t pronounce her last name properly. “I wanted to be sure that I was in every community, getting to know the needs and issues of the people living there. There’s no substitute for face-to-face conversations. It’s the same approach I’ll take as governor. I want to hear directly from Nevadans about their concerns and how i can best serve them in Carson City,” she said.

Giunchigliani or Chris will be traveling the state in a motor home, just as she did as head of the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA).

To meet up with her on the campaign trail, contact Gabriel di Chiara at 725-221-6015 or email him at Gabriel@chrisgfornevada.com.