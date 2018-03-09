GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newspaper found that Las Vegas offered to give Amazon about 84 acres of downtown property including the city library, a stadium and convention hall for the e-commerce giant’s second U.S. headquarters.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the library was seen as a research and development plaza, with a neighboring Natural History Museum and Heritage Park becoming a hotel and conference center.

The Review-Journal says it received nine pages Thursday from more than 113 pages of documents in response to a public records request.

It found the Governor’s Office of Economic Development spent $31,250 promoting the Amazon offer.

The Las Vegas proposal projected expanding the 84 acres near Cashman Center to 144 acres by incorporating land holdings of an existing downtown revitalization effort headed by Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

