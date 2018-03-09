(Photo: KXNT)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of School Trustees will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at a different location on Thursday, March 22 to discuss and take possible action to direct the superintendent to draft a new policy and regulation for gender diverse students in compliance with state and federal regulations and law.

The meeting will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Clark County Commission Chambers, Government Center, located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas. The trustees will take public comment on the item. Each speaker will have one minute for their comments.

Any potential written guidance would come back at least twice to the Board of School Trustees for additional public comment and consideration by the Trustees. The district currently has no written guidelines regarding transgender students.

Potential speakers can sign up by calling the Board of School Trustees office at 702-799-0257 from 3 p.m. on Friday, March 16, through noon on Thursday, March 22, or by indicating they are interested in speaking when arriving at the meeting on March 22.

The meeting will be aired on Clark County Television (CCTV), which is available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox Cable and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Suddenlink. Additionally, CCTV is available in Boulder City on Channel 4 and in Moapa Valley on Digital Channel 50.3.

A live stream of the meeting can also be found at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

You can also click “CCTV Live” on the left navigation panel the day of the meeting or by visiting www.youtube.com/ClarkCountyNV. A link to the meeting also will be posted on ccsd.net.