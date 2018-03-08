CBS Local — An aspiring firefighter wants to wear a different fire company’s t-shirt every day while he’s in the hospital battling leukemia.

16-year-old Timmy Richardson was diagnosed with leukemia on March 2 and will have to undergo treatment for about two years, followed by two years of check-ups.

According to the Facebook page “Timmy’s Battle,” Richardson participated in a youth firefighter program and plans to join the fire service when he gets older.

Richardson is hoping to wear a t-shirt from a different fire company every day while he’s in the hospital. A number of departments have already sent him shirts, and firefighters from local departments have stopped by the hospital to visit him.

“I’ve got a lot of support of the brotherhood from the fire department and my family is all pitching in to help. So it really helps. It really does,” Richardson said, via KREM.

Anyone who wants to donate a size-XL t-shirt can send it to:

TIMMY RICHARDSON

JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

818 ELLICOTT ST

BUFFALO NY 14203

ATT: J 12 SOUTH

ROOM 1210

