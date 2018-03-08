Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The “Neon Nightmare” continues. The “Main Event” has become a “Main Mess.” The cliches could go on, and for the next 30-days so will construction.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the U.S. Highway 95 north bound to Interstate 15 south bound ramp for 30 days beginning Monday, March 12, at 9 p.m. in downtown Las Vegas. The closure is needed for construction related to “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.