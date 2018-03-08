File photo of ambulance. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program, in coordination with the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Fire Training Center, will hold Southern Nevada’s first full-scale CERT exercise Saturday, March 10. The exercise is closed to the general public.

More than 70 CERT program graduates are expected to participate in the day-long event at the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Training Center, located at 633 N. Mojave Road.

Participants will arrive early Saturday morning for classroom instruction and hands on activities. Teaching topics to be covered include medical triage, medical treatment, search and rescue, fire suppression, wall breaching and cribbing.

At approximately 2 p.m., the exercise will begin. It will simulate a plane crash into an apartment complex. Participants will be tested on skills they learned during their initial CERT instruction, as well as the instruction they receive prior to the exercise.

The Southern Nevada CERT course is administered by the city of Las Vegas Office of Emergency Management and is part of a multi-jurisdictional partnership. Course materials are made possible by the Nevada Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management and FEMA/U.S. Department of Homeland Security.