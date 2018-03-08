GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:candle light vigil, Colonel John O'Rourke, Farm and Durango, Fatal Detail, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Solow, Marcia Fajardo, Nevada, Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), Raeoyn Kendall, Senator Aaron Ford, Senator Moises Denis, Southern Command
KXNT photo

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In 2017, 306 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on Nevada’s highways. This number not only represents a tragedy in terms of the loss of life, but also in terms of the lasting effects that a traffic crash can have on those who are left behind. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) will be honoring the memory of the 59 lives lost in the Nevada Highway Patrol–Southern Command’s jurisdiction with a heartfelt ceremony.

NHP officials expect to have family, friends and loved ones from victims of fatal crashes from 2017 and families and friends who attended the 2016 candle light vigil. Members of the Nevada Highway Patrol–Fatal Detail, will light a candle for each of the lives lost due to a traffic fatality. In attendance will be NHP Colonel John O’Rourke, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Solow, Senator Moises Denis (speaker) and Senator Aaron Ford (speaker).

Marcia Fajardo the mother of Raeoyn Kendall, a young man who was killed by an impaired driver on Farm and Durango, will be a guest speaker. The ceremony is expect to last between 70-90 minutes.

It will be held on March 9th, 2018 at the Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command Office, located at 4615 West Sunset Road, Las Vegas. It begins at 6:30 p.m. as NHP honors and remembers those lives lost.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen