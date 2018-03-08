KXNT photo

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In 2017, 306 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on Nevada’s highways. This number not only represents a tragedy in terms of the loss of life, but also in terms of the lasting effects that a traffic crash can have on those who are left behind. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) will be honoring the memory of the 59 lives lost in the Nevada Highway Patrol–Southern Command’s jurisdiction with a heartfelt ceremony.

NHP officials expect to have family, friends and loved ones from victims of fatal crashes from 2017 and families and friends who attended the 2016 candle light vigil. Members of the Nevada Highway Patrol–Fatal Detail, will light a candle for each of the lives lost due to a traffic fatality. In attendance will be NHP Colonel John O’Rourke, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Solow, Senator Moises Denis (speaker) and Senator Aaron Ford (speaker).

Marcia Fajardo the mother of Raeoyn Kendall, a young man who was killed by an impaired driver on Farm and Durango, will be a guest speaker. The ceremony is expect to last between 70-90 minutes.

It will be held on March 9th, 2018 at the Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command Office, located at 4615 West Sunset Road, Las Vegas. It begins at 6:30 p.m. as NHP honors and remembers those lives lost.