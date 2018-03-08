LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday for robbing two jewelry store employees at gunpoint and stealing more than $450,000 in cash and jewelry, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada.

Following a four day trial, 37 year old Joshua Sadat Washington, was found guilty of one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of transportation of stolen goods. United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey scheduled sentencing for June 11, 2018. At the time of the sentencing, Washington faces the statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The firearms charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed.

According the indictment and other court documents, on August 13, 2016. Washington and co-defendant Fedel Ezekiel Sakers, who was armed with a handgun, stole cash and jewelry from Alfredo’s Jewelry in Las Vegas. The day of the robbery, Washington mailed some of the stolen jewelry to Miami, Florida. The remaining jewelry was mailed by Washington the day after the robbery. A total of approximately $471,000 in cash and jewelry were stolen in the robbery.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).