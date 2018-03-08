GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Zach Whitecloud to a three-year, entry-level deal, and he is expected to join the NHL club Friday.

General manager George McPhee announced the contract Thursday after Whitecloud finished his sophomore season at Bemidji State. The 22-year-old had four goals and 14 assists in 36 games and was considered one of the top college free agents available.

McPhee says Whitecloud could play games with the Pacific Division-leading expansion team this season but at the very least will learn from some time with the Golden Knights. McPhee says scouts and assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon identified the well-rounded, mobile defenseman early and expect him to be a good fit.

Whitecloud, who’s from Brandon, Manitoba, played for Canada at the Karjala Cup in November and was on the radar to play for his country at the Olympics.
