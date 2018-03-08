A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon takes off from Nellis Air Force Base while participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force Experiment 2006 (JEFX 06) April 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. JEFX is a biannual test of new systems and technologies by every branch of the military in an attempt to speed their introduction into the modern battlefield. This year's tests involve about 1,400 personnel from the U.S., Great Britain, Canada and Australia studying new technologies during mock combat over the Nevada desert and center on finding better ways to communicate critical information between armed forces. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)file photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV (KXNT) – Southern Nevada residents may notice increased noise from military aircraft as the Air Force does its Red Flag 18-2 exercises, from March 9-23.

Aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day at various times. There may be night launches as well to allow air crews to train for night time combat operations.

The Red Flag exercise is organized at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. With approximately 2,200 targets, realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world, Nellis and the NTTR provide combat air forces with the ability to train to fight together, survive together and win together.

Red Flag gives aircrews an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant, and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment to increase their ability to complete missions. it also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.

The 4141th Combat Training Squadron is responsible for executing Red Flag and this exercise is one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

For more information about Red Flag, call the Nellis Public Affairs Office at (702) 652-2750, or email Public Affairs Office at 99abw.pacurrent@us.af.mil.