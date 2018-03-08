(photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – All community members are invited to submit entries in the Helldorado Parade at no charge. This means local businesses, car clubs, equestrian groups, civic groups, non profits and more are encouraged to apply. Five high school bands and multiple high school floats are already entered in the 2018 Helldorado Parade, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, downtown on Fourth Street. An independent panel of judges will decide on the award winners for the best entry, most creative, best theme, best float, best equestrian entry, best car club or motorized vehicle, and best walking group.

The theme of entries reflect our western heritage; the birthday of the city of Las Vegas; Vegas, then and now; and/or the traditions of Helldorado Days. Submit your application to participate online or by fax or mail no later than April 19, 2018. For more information on the Helldorado Parade, call 702-229-6672.

Every Las Vegas resident born on May 15, of any year, is invited to march together with a banner in the Helldorado Parade as members of the 5/15 Club. The city of Las Vegas was founded May 15, 1905, when 110 acres in what would later become downtown, were auctioned to ready buyers. To participate in the parade as a 5/15 Club member, go to the online registration form and follow the directions.

There is NO fee to enter the parade; high school marching bands will receive $1,000 for participating. High school groups that build and enter a float themed on western heritage or the birthday of Las Vegas will get $1,500, just for participating. The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial offers a $500 prize to the best high school marching band performing in the parade.

Helldorado Days, an annual cowboy themed outdoor festival celebrating Las Vegas’ tribute to the Wild West, offers a daily rodeo and carnival, exhibits and food, as well as a parade. Whiskerino contest, and other activities. Created in 1934 and produced by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge No. 1468, the 82 year civic event has raised more than $4 million during its history to assist local children’s and veterans’ charities. The parade is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.