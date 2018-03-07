PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two men dead.

Police were called to investigate a shooting near Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in eastern Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Police say a man in his 50s got into an argument with a man in his 70s outside a home.

According to police, the younger man shot the older man at least three times before shooting himself in the head.

Lt. Raymond Spencer says the victim died at the scene while the shooter was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the men knew each other and are working to determine their relationship.