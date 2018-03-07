KXNT file photo

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run last night that left a woman dead.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection of East Galleria Drive and Ward Drive where they located a female lying on the road. The investigation revealed the woman was hit while walking across East Galleria Drive. The driver fled the scene of the crash without stopping to render any assistance and did not call 9-1-1.

The female victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The hit-and-run car is described as a gray or silver, 2004-2007 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country. The vehicle potentially sustained damage to the front and front passenger side.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while traffic investigators conducted their investigation.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after identification and next of kin have been notified.

This is Henderson’s first traffic related fatality investigated in 2018.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.