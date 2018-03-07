A sergeant 1st class in the Nevada Army National Guard, the off-duty Las Vegas police officer was also a youth football coach and the author of a recent book "Memoirs of Public Servant" chronicling his life working in the Las Vegas force. Hartfield leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court won’t reconsider its decision to allow media outlets to report about autopsies of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Justices on Tuesday declined a bid by the widow of off-duty Las Vegas Officer Charleston Hartfield to restore a lower-court decision telling The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal to stop reporting coroner findings about victims of the Oct. 1 massacre.

Attorneys for the Hartfield estate didn’t immediately respond to messages.

A three-justice panel ruled Feb. 27 that the order by a judge in Las Vegas constituted an invalid prior restraint of First Amendment press freedom.

Redacted and “anonymized” autopsy documents had been released to the media Jan. 30 in response to a public records lawsuit.