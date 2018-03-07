Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close north and south bound U.S. Highway 95 between Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards from 10 p.m., March 9 until 5 a.m., March 12. Also, Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards will be closed to local traffic at U.S. Highway 95 from 9 p.m., March 9 until 6 a.m., March 12. All Spaghetti Bowl ramps will remain open during this closure.

The closure is required for demolition of south bound Interstate 15 bridges at the Spaghetti Bowl interchange as part of “The Main Event,” which is the third and final major phase of work for Project Neon. That’s the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Motorist should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather o other factors.