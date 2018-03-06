A homeless man sleeps at an encampment for the homeless along Las Vegas Boulevard. (photo: Spencer Platt/Getty images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas City Council will receive an update on the city’s “one-stop shop” for homeless services in the valley. The Homeless Connect 365 Courtyard is expected to give council members a presentation at the Wednesday, March 7, City Council meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. in council chambers, located at 495 S. Main Street.

The city is working with service providers, faith groups and other community partners to bring needed services to help our homeless population get off the streets and gain employment, housing and the skill they need to thrive.

The city is focused on the Homeless Connect 365 Courtyard, a starting point where homeless people can go to access resources all in one place within the Corridor of Hope at 1401 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Currently the Courtyard is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Homeless individuals can get help by calling 702-229-4273 or corridorofhope@lasvegasnevada.gov.

By offering a one-stop location with access to medical, housing and employment services through a variety partners, the cycle of homelessness can be broken. In May 2018, the city expects to launch the next phase of the Courtyard, adding additional services.

Also, the City Council is scheduled to hear an update from the Nevada Department of Transportation on the status of the ongoing Project Neon.

In addition, the City Council and the public will receive a report from the ETC Institute regarding the latest citizen survey. ETC conducts a community survey each year so the city can access the effectiveness of its services and gauge the needs of residents.