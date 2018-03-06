Las Vegas Metro Police Badge , on October 02, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A public review is planned of the investigation of the fatal shooting last June of a man who police say burst with a knife from a bedroom closet toward officers investigating a complaint about a domestic argument in a Las Vegas apartment.

The airing on Friday of evidence in the killing of 28-year-old Pedro Ramirez follows Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s preliminary determination that no criminal prosecution of the shooting is appropriate.

The review is set for 9 a.m. in the Clark County Government Center commission chambers.

Police said a woman and small child came out of the apartment before officers began searching inside.

It was the second deadly shooting involving Officer Kyle Prior, who joined the Las Vegas police department in 2008 as a civilian employee and became an officer in 2012.