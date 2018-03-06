U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy (R-NV) speaks during a rally for Republican presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on February 21, 2016 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Rubio is campaigning in Nevada for the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the state's Feb. 23 Republican caucuses. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Republican Cresent Hardy has filed formal candidacy papers for his old congressional seat currently held by outgoing Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen.

Hardy won the Democrat-leaning 4th District seat in 2014 but lost two years ago to Kihuen. Kihuen who announced in December he wouldn’t run again after the U.S. House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed several women.

Hardy filed for his formal candidacy with the Nevada secretary of state on Monday. He could end up facing Steven Horsford, the former Democratic congressman he beat in 2014.

Horsford, who captured the seat in 2012, and state Sen. Pat Spearman of North Las Vegas are among the Democrats who announced earlier they intend to try to win their party’s nomination in the June primary.

The district covers a large area from North Las Vegas into rural parts of central Nevada.

Meanwhile, former Tea Party darling Sharron Angle has formalized her bid to unseat Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei in a Republican primary in June.

The conservative activist and former U.S. Senate candidate announced nearly a year ago she intended to take on Amodei in the vast 2nd Congressional District that covers the northern half of Nevada and has never elected a Democrat.

She filed her formal candidacy papers Monday with Nevada’s secretary of state.

Amodei also formalized his candidacy Monday for re-election to the seat he’s held since 2011.

Angle lost a GOP primary for the congressional seat in 2006 to then-Secretary of State and current Sen. Dean Heller.

She won the Republican Senate nomination in 2010 but lost to ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the general election. She also lost a Republican primary bid for the Senate in 2016.