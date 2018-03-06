GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal court hearing was postponed for a 26-year-old man who police say killed two homeless men and wounded two other people in ambush shootings in the Las Vegas area.

A prosecutor on Tuesday sought a one-month delay in a weapons case against Joshua Emmanuel Castellon in a court filing that refers to a possible plea deal to avoid a federal indictment and trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach reset the preliminary hearing for April 6.

Castellon was arrested Feb. 16 on an illegal acquisition of a weapon charge.

He also faces state charges of murder in shooting deaths of homeless men on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2; and attempted murder in Jan. 29 shootings that wounded a homeless man in Las Vegas and a store clerk in rural Logandale.

