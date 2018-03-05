GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Area investigators are looking into a pair of crashes involving motorcycle riders Sunday that left two people dead, authorities said.

The first crash happened on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Bruce Street in North Las Vegas around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

The driver, identified as Victor Manual Rivas Jr. of North Las Vegas, was wearing a helmet when he lost control of the bike. Rivas, 25, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Investigators said speed may have played a factor in the single-vehicle crash.

A few hours later, Las Vegas police responded to another crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of North McBryde Street and West Severence Lane just after 4 p.m.

The driver of a Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle was heading southbound on McBryde when he failed to navigate a turn on to Severence and slammed into a block wall, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

The 31-year-old driver was also taken to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead there.

The names of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.

