Jacky Rosen, Democratic candidate for Nevadas 3rd Congressional district, speaks to campaign volunteers at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 5 , 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen has formally filed as a candidate for Republican Dean Heller’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Rosen was joined by her husband, Larry, and other supports when she officially filed the paperwork Monday with the secretary of state’s office in Las Vegas.

The freshman congresswoman from Las Vegas announced her candidacy for Heller’s seat last July.

Las Vegas Republican Danny Tarkanian also plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary in June.

Heller is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans running for re-election in the Senate this year. His seat is the only one up for grabs in a state carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton when President Trump won in 2016.