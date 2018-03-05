GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — State transportation officials are warning motorists of months-long detours beginning this week at the state’s busiest freeway interchange near downtown Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is dubbing the detours starting Monday and Tuesday nights the “main event” of the final phase of work on the nearly $1 billion Project Neon.

The overall project is widening the most congested parts of Interstate 15 near downtown and the Strip.

Lanes will narrow on busy U.S. 95 through the Spaghetti Bowl interchange, and motorists will face a one-lane detour from southbound U.S. 95 to southbound I-15.

N-DOT says detours will remain in place through December.

A new freeway on-ramp is due to open Tuesday at Pinto Lane. It will take traffic from Martin Luther King Boulevard to southbound Interstate 15.

