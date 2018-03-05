Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas is known for hosting big time events, like title bouts for boxing, college basketball tournaments and other huge events.

However, this “Main Event” takes center stage Monday and Tuesday nights in downtown Las Vegas. The Nevada Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) third and final major phase of work for Project Neon, which is a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15, from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, is nicknamed “The Main Event” since it’s the last and most impactful portion of construction. Upcoming closures and openings include the following:

*Monday, March 5

–Interstate 15 south bound off ramp to Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive will be closed from 9 p.m., March 5 until 6 a.m., March 6.

–U.S. Highway 95 north bound to Interstate 15 south bound ramp will be closed from 9 p.m., March 5 until 5 a.m., March 6.

–Interstate 15 north and south bound will be reduced to one-lane in each direction between D Street and Sahara Avenue from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 5 through the morning of March 9.

*Tuesday, March 6

–Interstate 15 north and south bound will be down to three lanes in each direction between Sahara Avenue and Alta Drive, and north bound reduced to two lanes near the Spaghetti Bowl from 6 a.m., March 6, until 5 a.m., November 20.

–Interstate 15 north bound to the U.S. Highway 95 south and north bound ramps will be closed from 9 p.m., March 6 until 5 a.m., March 7.

–The Interstate 15 north bound off-ramp to D Street will be closed from 9 p.m., March 6 until 6 a.m., March 7.

*Openings

–The new Martin Luther King Boulevard/Pinto Lane on ramp to Interstate 15 south bound will open at 6 a.m., March 6.

–Interstate 15 south bound off ramp to Charleston Boulevard will re open at 6 a.m., March 6.

–Interstate 15 north bound off ramp to Charleston Boulevard east bound will re open at 6 a.m., March 6.

*Continuing Closures Through December 2018

–The ramp from U.S. Highway 95 south bound to Interstate 15 south bound will be reduced to one lane and detoured.

–Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramp to Interstate 15 south bound will remain closed.

–Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramp to U.S. Highway 95 south bound will remain closed.

–Frontage road between Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard will remain closed.

Project officials are coordinating freeway access with first responders as well as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, City of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), among others, for special events. Also, project staff is communicating and making a strategy with FAST (Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation) about digital sign notifications as well as ramp and signal timing during Main Event closures. It will closely monitor freeway corridors and traffic signals through digital feed cameras, making real time adjustments as necessary, depending upon the ebb and flow of traffic.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes, if possible. You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).