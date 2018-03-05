GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:boxing, Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, Las Vegas news
Boxer Canelo Alvarez posess during a news conference at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live to announce the upcoming rematch against Gennady Golovkin on February 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez has tested positive for a banned drug, and his promoters blame contaminated meat.

A voluntary test showed Alvarez had traces of clenbuterol. A statement from Golden Boy Promotions said the amount was consistent with meat contamination that has impacted athletes in Mexico and China.

Daniel Eichner, director of the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory that conducted the test, wrote Monday: “These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.”

Alvarez is scheduled for a rematch with middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on May 5 in Las Vegas, a highly anticipated fight after their draw last year.

Alvarez will move his training camp from Mexico to the United States and submit to additional tests, Golden Boy said.

