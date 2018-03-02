(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County’s Department of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a dust advisory through Saturday, to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in our area.

Air born dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Consult your doctor if you have a medical condition that makes your sensitive to air pollution.

County Air Quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post updates on the forecast page of the DAQ website at http://redrock.clarkcountynv.gov/forecast/. You can subscribe to free air quality forecasts and advisories via email or text through the EnviroFlash service at http://www.enviroflash.org. The EPA’s Air Quality Index translates air quality data into colors to help people understand when they may experience health effects from air pollution. An AQI of 101 or more is considered a level that may be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

*Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

*Keep windows and doors closed.

*Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

*Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

*To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

*Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

*Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

*Call Air Quality’s dust-complaint hotline at (702) 385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.