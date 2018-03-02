Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas investigators are seeking information on the hours leading up to the strange death of a man found unconscious with a serious head injury in front of a southeast Las Vegas valley home last year, authorities said.

Police are piecing together what happened to Christopher Rafidy on the morning of March 16, 2017, according to Las Vegas Metro Police officials.

Rafidy, 27, was found unconscious with a major head injury in the front yard of a home on the 4400 block of Margarete Avenue. He was transported to the hospital, where he died more than two months later on May 31.

Investigators learned that before Rafidy was found, patrol officers received a call about a sick or injured person near the intersection of Tropicana and Nellis.

Officers found Rafidy walking, naked and bleeding from the head. Rafidy spoke with officers, but refused medical treatment. Family members were contacted to pick him up, but after arriving home, Rafidy left again to get a ride to the hospital from another nearby relative.

He was last seen walking on Mountain Vista Street.

Investigators are now seeking the public’s help with any information about Rafidy’s activities on March 16, 2017. Anyone with information was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.