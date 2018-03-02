Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt testifies duringf the House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Unconstitutionality of Obama's Executive Actions on Immigration" on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – On Friday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt and the Bureau of Consumer Protection are joining with federal, state and local government agencies to celebrate the annual occurrence of National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), March 4-0, 2018.

NCPW was first organized in 1998. During this annual event, government agencies and other national organizations share tips and information that help consumers understand their rights, protect their personal information and avoid fraud and other scams.

“Consumer protection requires consumer education,” said Laxalt. “When consumers can recognize the warning signs of a scam, they can make a more informed decision. My office is pleased to participate in National Consumer Protection Week in order to further our consumer protection mission through awareness and education,” Laxalt added.

From March 5 through March 9, the Nevada Attorney General’s office will issue daily consumer alerts to Nevadans that include topics such as data collection and targeted advertising, illegal debt collection practices, utility impostor scams, notario scams and contracts related to goods and services.

For more information on National Consumer Protection Week, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website. Additional consumer protection information are available on the Nevada Consumer Affair’s website and the Better Business Bureau’s website.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General welcomes information about all scams, and consumers who may have fallen victim to a scam may file complaints with our office.