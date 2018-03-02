GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Photo Credit: Kevin Wall at NASCAR event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) urges drivers to avoid Interstate 15 north bound at Exit 54 during NASCAR weekend Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4 in Las Vegas. An estimated 25,000 additional vehicles and 100,000 people are expected for race-related events from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Boulevard, including the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Stratosphere 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

“We expect heavy traffic delays along northern Interstate 15 during NASCAR weekend,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. If travel through the area is unavoidable, however, please plan accordingly and budget extra time to reach your final destination,” Illia added.

