Fire engine and ambulance at night; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man was questioned by police after he reported a fire in building materials on the sixth floor of an under-construction high-rise hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jon Klassen tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the 6:30 p.m. Thursday fire at The Drew Las Vegas generated a lot of smoke and drama, but no one was hurt.

Police said the man found on the sixth floor appeared to be inebriated, but a fire official said it wasn’t immediately clear if he started the fire.

Drew Las Vegas is the new name for the 63-story Fontainebleau — a nearly 4,000-room property that was 70 percent complete when construction stopped and it went into bankruptcy in 2009.

The new owners, New York developer Steve Witkoff and hotel giant Marriott International, plan a late-2020 opening.