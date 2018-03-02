Joey Logano, driver of the #12 REV Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Boyd Gaming, the longest running title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race, is celebrating the 21st anniversary of Las Vegas’ Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend 2018. Boyd Gaming properties throughout the Las Vegas Valley will be hosting special events and promotions for the race, including live entertainment and a charity auction benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities.

**Race Weekend HQ–Aliante Casino

–Conveniently located just 10 miles from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Aliante Casino will host the official after party on March 3, serve up specialty cocktails and is the prime destination for fueling up at one of its many restaurants before or after the race. There will be live entertainment, called All Star Friday Nights, starting at 9 p.m., and it’s a free event. Boyd Gaming 300 Official Race After Party–March 3 at 7:30 p.m., tickets from $19.95 plus taxes and fees. The after party will kick off with a Q & A session at 7:30 p.m. with NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney and Veteran sports Pit Reporter Jamie Little followed by a live performance at 8 p.m. by Black Jacket Symphony: AC/DC’s “Back In Black.” There will be give-a-ways and autographed prizes along with beer and drink specials. Attendees must be 21 years of age and older.

*Specialty Cocktails and Beer Specials

The following specialty drinks will be available for 5 at Aliante Casino’s Race and Sports Bar and ETA Lounge:

–The Green Flag-Stoli Vodka, melon liqueur, white cranberry juice, Mist Twist, lime juice.

–The Red Flag-Stoli Vodka, Bayou Rum, Red Bull, cranberry juice.

–The Caution Flag-Bayou Rum, sweet and sour mix, Mist Twist.

–The Black Flag-Kahlua, Mist Twist, Galliano.

–Daytona Rollin’ Thunder-Southern Comfort, Triple Sec, Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, orange and pineapple juice.

–Red Hot Race Car (Shot)-Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire, Daniels Tennessee Honey.

–Winner’s Circle-Jim Beam, Mist Twist, Goldschlager

The following beer specials will also be available at Aliante’s casino bars:

–$2 bottle $9 bucket (5)-Bud Light, bud, Michelob Ultra, Shock Top, Goose Island IPA.

–$3 bottle $12 (5) Craft/Import-Corona, Heineken, Sierra Nevada, 805, Four Peaks, Stella.

–$2 16oz. draft-Bud Light, Stella, Shock Top, 4 Peaks.

*Speedway Children’s Charities Drivers Auction

The Speedway Children’s Charities Drivers Auction will take place on March 1 at Sam’s Town Live inside Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall with a special guest appearance from NASCAR’S Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1. The silent auction, benefiting the Las Vegas Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities, will feature an array of racing memorabilia and other items. During the live auction, attendees will have the chance to bid on the ride of a lifetime, a chance to join a Monster Energy Cup Series or Xfinity Series driver during the pre-race parade lap for the Pennzoil 400 or Boyd Gaming 300. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bidding will begin at 6 p.m.

*Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300

Prepare to experience the rush of an action packed race!

-Friday, March 2

12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 Practice

3 p.m. Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 Final Practice

-Saturday, March 3

10:05 a.m. Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 Qualifying

1 p.m. Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

*Race Day Shuttle Service

Looking for a ride to and from the track? The Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers RaceDay Express Shuttle Buses, which will be available at Main Street Station March 2-4 to the general public and ticket holders.

NASCAR aficionados can purchase a three-day round trip for $119 or a Sunday only round trip for $85. Prices increase $5 starting Monday of race week. Shuttle passes can be purchased at Main Street Station in front of the Social Club on the day of the event. A one-way return on Sunday only will also be available for $65, purchase on-site only. All prices listed are for event ticket holders. Non-ticket holders will be subject to higher fees.

The shuttle schedule and additional information is available at Main Street Station in front of the Social Club or by visiting http://www.lvms.com. Shuttle times and locations are subject to change. Transportation services are provided by certified carriers licensed by the NTA.

*Live Entertainment throughout the valley

–Cannery Casino and Hotel

The Club–Masters of Puppets: Tribute to Metallica, March 3 at 8 p.m., tickets from $20 plus taxes and fees.

–Suncoast Hotel

Suncoast Showroom

–Decades Dance Party, March 3 at 8 p.m. and event is free.

–The Orleans Hotel and Casino

Orleans Showroom

–Sawyer Brown–March 2 at 8 p.m., tickets from $34.95 plus taxes and fees

–Uncle Kracker–March 3 at 8 p.m., tickets from $34.95 plus taxes and fees

*Promotions

Enter to Win a 2019 VIP Race Experience

The prize package includes a five-day/four-night stay at a Las Vegas Boyd Gaming property, tickets for the NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Neon Garage access, $500 in slot dollars, a $250 dining credit and $250 in airfare credits. Contestants can enter online at BoydGmaing300.com/Giveaways.

*Room and Ticket Packages for Fall 2018 and Spring 2019

Want to get a head start on planning for this fall and next year’s spring race weekends? Boyd Gaming room and ticket packages for both upcoming events will be available for purchase beginning race weekend.

*Free Boyd Gaming 300 Commemorative B Connected Card

Race in into the California, Fremont, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery to pick up a Boyd Gaming 300 Commemorative B Connected card and racing lanyard. Earn at least 100 points to receive a free Boyd Gaming 300 hat, available March 2-4. New Members will receive $5 in slot dollars after playing their first $5.

For more information and a complete list of all Boyd Gaming 300 events and promotions, visit http://www.boydgaming300.com.