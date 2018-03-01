GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioners and representatives from Lynch Syndrome International will turn the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign blue at 9 a.m. Friday, March 2, in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and help raise awareness of Lynch syndrome.

The officials will turn on blue light bulbs installed on the world-famous Welcome sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign. The sign is on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border sign.

