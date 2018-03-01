Concept art

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Raiders say they have identified thousands of parking spots around their stadium site in Las Vegas that could allow them to meet local government requirements.

Raiders president Marc Badain on Thursday told the public entity overseeing the project that the team has signed agreements and is finalizing others for 20,000 spots in multiple locations within 1.25 miles of the stadium.

Las Vegas Stadium Authority board chairman Steve Hill says the team is considering using existing parking garages at casino-resorts and spots available at other area businesses.

Clark County officials have given the team until September to find a solution for the insufficient number of parking spots at their site across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip.

The stadium is required to have 16,250 parking spots per county regulations, but the site only fits about 3,000.