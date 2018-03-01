Anthony Oceja and Loreana Martinez; photos courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The mother and father of a 5-month-old baby face murder, child abuse and animal cruelty charges after the child has hospitalized and died last weekend, according to investigators.

Anthony Oceja and Loreana Martinez were arrested Wednesday, three days after the child was rushed to Sunrise possible following a welfare check by police Sunday evening, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex located in the 5700 block of East Hacienda Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday following a report of possible abuse or neglect. Medical personnel decided the 5-month-old as severely malnourished and the baby was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

The infant lived with the child’s parents Oceja, 29, and Martinez, 24, as well as two siblings. The other children were taken into protective custody and were evaluated for potential health concerns. The check also found three dogs living in the home, also exhibiting signs of severe malnourishment. The animals were turned over to Clark County Animal Control.

Following an investigation into the death, Oceja and Martinez were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, child abuse and neglect and three counts of animal cruelty.