People wait to vote early at the Meadows Mall on October 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Voters in Clark County are voting early at a record pace this year ahead of the November 8 general election. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The candidate filing period for non-judicial offices in Clark County begins Monday, March 5, and last through March 16.

The Election Department will be accepting candidate filing paperwork from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during that period in the Pueblo Room on the 1st floor of the Clark County Government Center at 500 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas. This filing period does not apply to judicial candidates who were required to file in January.

Candidates are required to appear in person to pay the filing fee, show identification and complete, verify and sign their filing forms. Candidates who cannot appear in person during this filing period should contact the Registrar of Voters at (702) 455-2784 as soon as possible. Additional information for candidates is available through the Election Department website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

The 2018 primary election is on June 12, with early voting from May 26 to June 8. The general election is November 6, with early voting from October 20 to November 2. If only one candidate files from his/her party in a partisan contest, then that candidate will automatically appear on the general election ballot.

Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status to make sure they will be able to vote in the elections. To check your registration status, enter your personal information in the Registered Voter Services box on the Election Department website. Residents who are eligible to vote but not yet registered are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Information about registering to vote is also available on the Election Department website. For the primary election, the deadline to register to vote through the mail is May 15, the deadline to register in person is May 22, and online voter registration is available through May 24. In person voter registration may be done at any County Election Department office. The Election Department web page includes a link to online voter registration, which is done through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

Voters are also reminded to help save County taxpayers more than $1.5 million this election season by choosing to receive their sample ballot by email instead of through the regular mail. Every election year, the County spends more than $1.5 million and uses more than 50 tons of paper and other resources to print and mail sample ballots. But now voters can now choose to receive their sample ballots by email and help save taxpayers’ money and more than 1,000 trees. To choose to receive your sample ballot by email, go to Election Department website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote, enter your name and other information in the Registered Voter Services box, click “log-in” and then select “Request My Sample Ballot Electronically (Go Green)” from the drop down menu under “Voter Services.” During the 2016 election more than 15,000 voters chose to receive an email sample ballot, saving taxpayers more than $30,000 that year. Those voters will again automatically receive an email sample ballot unless they opt out of the service.

Also new this year, voters will cast their ballots on primary and general Election Days at vote centers instead of assigned polling places. Vote centers operate similarly to early voting polling places in that any voter will be able to vote at any vote center, regardless of where they live in the County. This change is expected to make voting more convenient for voters. The switch to using vote centers will also allow the County to eliminate mail-ballot districts. In previous elections, voters living in some outlying precincts were automatically sent mail ballots because they did not have a designated polling place. Now those voters will be able to cast their ballots at any vote center, just like every other voter in the County. Voters in those outlying precincts who still want to vote by mail ballot may request a mail ballot. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the primary election is June 7, and the deadline to request a mail ballot for the general election is October 30.