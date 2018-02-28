GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police in Las Vegas say a 29-year-old man has been arrested in the sidewalk slaying of a rival gang member not far from where another shooting happened about two hours later.

Deandre Terelle Gathrite was being held Wednesday without bail at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on felony murder and weapon charges in the Feb. 11 slaying of 26-year-old Kenyon Tyler.

Police say Tyler was found mortally wounded ON the 2600 block of Van Patten Street by officers summoned to a report of gunfire near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. He died at Sunrise Hospital a short time later.

LVMPD Homicide investigators determined a group of people standing outside of the building got into a verbal altercation. At some point, a male suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.

Gathrite was arrested Monday in northwest Las Vegas.

Police say that while detectives were at the shooting scene, another man was wounded in a shooting a few blocks away. That assailant who was not immediately identified.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath said the shootings appeared to have been related.

