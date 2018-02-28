LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 25 months in prison for his role in a a $290,000 income tax return fraud conspiracy and for violation of his supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada.
39 year old Walter Fabian Guzman, of Pahrump, previously pleaded guilty to one-count of conspiracy to defraud and one-count of violation under supervision. United States District Judge Kent J. Dawson also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $290,364 to the victims.
According to the plea agreement, Guzman admitted that, from January 1, 2010 to August 9, 2010, he conspired with co-defendants Felix Guzman and Judas Godina to defraud the IRS by submitting false income tax returns for customers. Guzman recruited customers by telling them that he could generate large returns on their individual income tax returns. In furtherance of the scheme, Guzman and others submitted false W-2 forms which reported additional income and with holdings, and Schedule E forms which falsely reported business losses.
The case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Newman prosecuted the case.