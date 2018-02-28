GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of another man found shot in a desert area east of Las Vegas Monday, authorities said.

Andy Soto was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder in the killing of Dylan Ray Martin.

The body of Martin, 20, was found in an area near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and East Pabco Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined three men were at that location drinking and shooting guns when Martin was shot.

Authorities did not offer details on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

