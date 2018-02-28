GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling revenue crossed the psychologically important $1 billion threshold in January despite a 2.1 percent decline compared to the same month last year.

Data released Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casinos statewide earned about $1.02 billion from gamblers.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip saw their winnings decline 8.9 percent to about $554.8 million. That was the sharpest decline among the markets monitored across the state.

Gambling revenue at casinos in downtown Las Vegas increased 1.8 percent, bringing in about $56.6 million.

Winnings also increased in Reno, up 13.9 percent to about $44.7 million, and at Stateline on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, up 14.9 percent to about $19.7 million.

The state benefited with about $68.7 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in January.

