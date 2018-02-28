GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Dennis Hof, Las Vegas news, Love Ranch Vegas closed, Nevada news
Cami Parker, Dennis Hof, and Heidi Fleiss visit SiriusXM Studio on November 16, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s best-known legal brothel owner is accusing officials in rural Nye County of suspending his license to operate his property closest to Las Vegas to retaliate against him for running for political office.

Dennis Hof said Tuesday the closure of his Love Ranch Vegas on Sunday stems from his bid for the Republican nomination to unseat incumbent GOP state Assemblyman James Oscarson.

A spokeswoman for Oscarson, Laura Billman, denied the assemblyman has anything to do with Hof’s case.

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly says Hof’s brothel license was suspended after a hearing last week about renovations without permits to trailer homes in which prostitutes work.

Hof has three brothel licenses in Nye County, where he currently operates two properties.

His northern Nevada property, the Moonlite BunnyRanch, was the subject of a cable TV series called “CatHouse.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen