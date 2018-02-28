LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Training Staff and Recruits will hold a graduation ceremony on Thursday, March 1, 2018 for 40 new police recruits.
The ceremony is set to take place at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino located at 4500 W. Tropicana inside the Showroom.
Recruits graduating in Thursday’s ceremony began the Academy on August 30, 2017. The academy began with 49 recruits. This year, one recruit returned to complete their training 15 years after leaving the LVMPD Academy.
Graduates range from 22 to 47 years of age with 73 percent of recruits completing some college before enrolling. One recruit holds a Master’s degree. Six recruits also come from the following countries: Bulgaria, England, Mexico, Poland, and Vietnam.
Also on Thursday, there will be a grand opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and officials from several partner organizations are announcing the grand opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the relocation of the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center.
This grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in front of the facility located at 861 N. Mojave Road beginning at 10 a.m. Tours of the facility will be available immediately following the opening of the center.