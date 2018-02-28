LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are hoping video surveillance footage will help identify a suspect who opened fire on a Las Vegas lounge last week, wounding one person, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Karen Avenue around 5:15 a.m. on February 23, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to witnesses, a suspect walked by the lounge, pulled a gun and fired several shots into the business without warning.
One lounge patron suffered a non-life threatening wound to the leg in the gunfire.
Video surveillance shows the man suspected in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the LVMPD South Central Area Command at 702-828-8639, or by email at scacpd@lvmpd.com.