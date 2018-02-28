(Photo: KXNT)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Twenty three Clark County School District (CCSD) Magnet Schools are recipients of 26 Magnet Schools of America (MSA) Merit Awards for 2017-18. Winners include four schools awarded for the first time. Thirteen Magnet Schools were awarded Schools of Excellence and 11 schools were awarded Schools of Distinction.

“We are honored to continuously be recognized, year after year, by MSA for our Magnet Schools’ outstanding achievements,” said CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. “Having four first-time winners on the list is a testament to the impact our Magnet Schools are having on student achievement, and the dedication of those who are in the classroom with our students every day, preparing them for colleg and career,” Skorkowsky added.

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School, Walter Johnson Junior High School Academy of International Studies and Gordon McCaw STEAM Academy won their first Merit Awards.

“As the district celebrates 25 years of Magnet School education, I am proud that our list of nationally-recognized Magnet Schools continues to grow,” said Skorkowsky.

The following schools earned the 2017-18 MSA Magnet School of Excellence Award, which is the top merit award category given to a select group of Magnet Schools across the nation that have demonstrated the highest level of excellence in all facets of the merit award application:

*Advanced Technologies Academy

*Jim Bridger Middle School

*James Cashman Middle School

*Ed W. Clark High School

*Desert Pines High School Academy of Communications and Information Technology

*Desert Pines High School Academy of Hospitality

*East Career and Technical Academy

*O. Knudson Middle School

*Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communication

*Gordon McCaw STEAM Academy

*Northwest Career and Technical Academy

*Southeast Career and Technical Academy

*Southwest Career and Technical Academy

*Valley High School International Baccalaureate Program

Schools of Excellence are eligible to receive monetary awards and are eligible to be named the nation’s top Elementary, Secondary, or New and Emerging Magnet School. One of the Schools of Excellence will also be selected to win $5,000 and the Dr. Ronald P. Simpson Distinguished Merit Award, which is considered the most prestigious magnet school award in the nation.

The following schools earned the 2017-18 Magnet School of Distinction Award, which is the second highest level of awards given to Magnet Schools that have met all the basic requirements outlined in MSA’s merit awards scoring rubric:

*Walter Bracken STEAM Academy

*Kit Carson International Academy

*Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts

*Robert O. Gibson Middle School

*Kenny C. Guinn Middle School

*Mabel Hoggard Math and Science Magnet School

*Walter Johnson Junior High School Academy of International Studies

*Rancho High School Academy of Aviation

*Rancho High School Academy of Pre-Medicine

*Valley High School Academy of Hospitality and Tourism

*West Career and Technical Academy

*Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts

“For more than two decades, CCSD Magnet Schools have proven to be the premier choice for families in CCSD due to their continued success,” said Magnet Schools and Career and Technical Academies Director Gia Moore. “We owe this success to our hardworking school community: teachers, support staff, students and parents,” Moore added.

To learn more about Magnet Schools of America, visit magnet.edu. For more information about CCSD Magnet Schools, visit magnet.ccsd.net.