A close-up photo of police lights by night; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada’s law enforcement officers participating in the Joining Forces program will be working to keep the roads safe by watching for drivers exceeding speed limits. This Joining Forces enforcement will take place March 2, through March 18, 2018.

Speed can turn a near miss into a crash, or can even turn a crash into a a fatal crash. Especially in the case of pedestrians, speeding cars increase the likelihood and severity of injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) reminds drivers that one mile over the speed limit constitutes a violation of the law and you can be stopped.

Speeding endangers everyone on the road; it killed 9,557 people in 2015 per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). We all know the frustrations of modern life and juggling a busy schedule. But speed limits are there to protect you and other on the road. Speed also affects your safety even when you’re driving the speed limit but too fast for road conditions, such as bad weather, during road construction, at night or on poorly lit roads. Please watch your speed and arrive at your destination safely.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists that if you speed on our freeways the consequences could be deadly. According to NHSTA more than 30 percent of fatal crashes are due to excessive speed. Motorists should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement in the Las Vegas Valley in the coming weeks. The Nevada Highway Patrol will be joining forces with local agencies to target speeding drivers. Ease up on the gas pedal and arrive alive,” said NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

For more information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal or on Joining Forces and other statewide traffic safety programs, please visit http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com.