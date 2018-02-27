GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Flood in Clark County, September 10, 2014. (photo: Cat Thomas/KXNT/CBS Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The population of unincorporated Clark County-which includes those areas not in any city and the largest part of the Las Vegas Valley, exceeds one million for the first time, according to  the County’s Department of Comprehensive Planning.

The unincorporated populations is 1,005,212, up 2 percent from 984,065.

The county wide population is up 2 percent to 2.25 million (rounded up from 2,248,390) from 2.2 million, while the populations of the cities are:

*648,224 for the city of Las Vegas, up 1 percent from 640,174 in 2016.

*307,928 for the city of Henderson, up 3 percent from 299,279.

*249,180 for the city of North Las Vegas, up 1 percent from 244,793.

*21,338 for the city of Mesquite, up 1/2 percent from 20,325.

*16,508 for the city of Boulder City, basically flat from 16,570.

The figures were provided by the County’s Department of Comprehensive Planning and are from August 2017.

