LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say an employee of the Bellagio casino-resort has been arrested for stealing 25 lobster tails.

Authorities say cook Alex Hernandez was detained by hotel security Sunday after he was caught putting the lobster in his backpack and walking out a back door.

The lobster tails were worth about $1,900.

Police say the 49-year-old man is facing one count of embezzlement.

Hernandez on Monday was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Bail was set at $5,000.

Records do not list an attorney who could comment on Hernandez’ behalf.

