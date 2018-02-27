GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Court documents confirm the FBI received emails and social media accounts of the gunman in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, but they offer little new insight about the investigation in Las Vegas.

Thirteen documents released Tuesday were unsealed by a federal judge at the request of media organizations including The Associated Press.

Most have a hand-written note saying whether investigators received information about online accounts belonging to Stephen Paddock and girlfriend Marilou Danley.

One note listed two gold keys, a Fitbit device, USB drive, compact disc and four notepads obtained in an Oct. 22 search of Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada.

They don’t say what the emails, USB drive or other items revealed or what authorities believe motivated Paddock to kill 58 people at an outdoor concert before shooting himself.

Danley hasn’t been charged with a crime.

