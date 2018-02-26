LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say two people died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday.
Police say a 2007 Chrysler 300 traveling at a high speed crashed into a 2007 Toyota Corolla as the Corolla was attempting to make a left turn on Rainbow Boulevard, just south of Westcliff Drive.
The Chrysler also hit the side of a Las Vegas credit union building.
The driver and passenger of the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they were both not wearing seat belts.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the victims as 31-year-old Alfredo Flores-Hernandez.
Thirty-eight-year-old Charles Williams, who was driving the Chrysler, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Police say he was not impaired, but it is not clear whether he will face charges.