Police: Man Injured in Fall From Escalator Rail Authorities say a 21-year-old man was critically injured when he fell from an escalator in a downtown Las Vegas shopping mall and entertainment complex.

Bundy: Judge Did US Government a Favor By Throwing Out CaseSouthern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy said Friday a judge in Las Vegas did the U.S. government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff with federal agents at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.