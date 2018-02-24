File photo of an ambulance. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man was critically injured when he fell from an escalator in a downtown Las Vegas shopping mall and entertainment complex.
Police say the man fell from the second floor when he tried to slide down a rail of the escalator while with friends at the Neonopolis early Saturday.
According to police, witness reports and video indicate the man was intoxicated.
No additional information was released.