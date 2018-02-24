GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Las Vegas news, LVMPD, man falls from escalator, Neonopolis
File photo of an ambulance. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man was critically injured when he fell from an escalator in a downtown Las Vegas shopping mall and entertainment complex.

Police say the man fell from the second floor when he tried to slide down a rail of the escalator while with friends at the Neonopolis early Saturday.

According to police, witness reports and video indicate the man was intoxicated.

No additional information was released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen